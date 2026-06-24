Berkeley Group FY26 Profit Down On Weak Revenues

(RTTNews) - Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L, BKGFY, BKGFF), a property developer and house-builder, Wednesdayreported lower profit in fiscal 2026, amid weak revenues.

In the full year, profit before tax dropped 14.7 percent to 451.4 million pounds from 528.9 million pounds last year. Earnings per share were 331.1 pence, lower than 370.00 pence a year ago.

Net asset value per share was 39.17 pounds, compared to 35.95 pounds last year.

Revenue declined 4.2 percent to 2.38 billion pounds from 2.49 billion pounds a year ago.

In the year, 4,076 new homes were completed across London and the South-East at an average selling price of 546,000 pounds, compared to 4,047 homes and price of 593,000 pounds last year.

Regarding the Shareholder Returns Strategy, the company said it is currently comfortably on target to meet further 528 million pounds by September 30.

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