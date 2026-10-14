14.10.2026 20:20:52

Berkshire Hathaway Invests Additional $330 Mln In Bending Spoons

(RTTNews) - Berkshire Hathaway on Wednesday said it has invested an additional $330 million in technology company Bending Spoons, bringing its total investment to $930 million and its ownership stake to 4%.

The latest investment follows Berkshire Hathaway's $600 million investment in Bending Spoons during the company's initial public offering in July 2026.

The new investment will be completed through a private placement in which Bending Spoons will issue 10 million ordinary shares at $33 per share. The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions.

Bending Spoons acquires digital businesses and seeks to improve their operations, technology, product development and monetization. Its businesses include Airtable, AOL, Brightcove, Eventbrite, Evernote, Tractive, Vimeo and WeTransfer.

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