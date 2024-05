Berkshire Hathaway Q1 Net Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) reported that its first quarter net earnings attributable to shareholders declined to $12.7 billion or $8,825 per Class A share from $35.5 billion or $24,377 per Class A share in the same quarter last year.

Earnings before income taxes decreased to $15.71 billion from $44.75 billion in the prior year.

Operating profit jumped to $11.22 billion from $8.07 billion a year earlier.

Total revenues rose to $89.87 billion from $85.39 billion in the previous year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com