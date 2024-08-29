|
29.08.2024 13:13:23
Best Buy Boosts FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, electronics retailer Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, while trimming annual revenue and comparable sales outlook. Comparable sales for the second quarter declined 2.3 percent.
For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $6.10 to $6.35 per share on revenues between $41.3 billion and $41.9 billion, with a comparable sales decline of 3.0 to 1.5 percent.
Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $5.75 to $6.20 per share on revenues between $41.3 billion and $42.6 billion, with a comparable sales decline of 3.0 to 0.0 percent.
On average, 26 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.08 per share on revenues of $41.81 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company also announced its board of directors has authorized the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.94 per common share, payable on October 10, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 19, 2024.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Best Buy Co. Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
29.08.24
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 klettert (finanzen.at)
|
29.08.24
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 mittags mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
29.08.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 bewegt sich zum Start im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
27.08.24
|S&P 500-Wert Best Buy-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Best Buy-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
20.08.24
|S&P 500-Wert Best Buy-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Best Buy-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
14.08.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Best Buy legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.08.24
|S&P 500-Titel Best Buy-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Best Buy von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
06.08.24
|S&P 500-Wert Best Buy-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Best Buy von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Best Buy Co. Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Best Buy Co. Inc.
|90,24
|0,11%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt im Plus -- DAX knackt Allzeithoch und geht stabil ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schlussendlich stärker -- Börsen in Asien letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Markt verbuchte am Freitag Gewinne. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt endete der Handel hingegen nach einem neuen Rekord im Bereich der Nulllinie. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag letztendlich höher. Anleger in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag in Kauflaune.