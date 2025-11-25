Best Buy Aktie

WKN: 873629 / ISIN: US0865161014

25.11.2025 13:12:31

Best Buy Co Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Best Buy Co Inc. (BBY) revealed earnings for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $140 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $273 million, or $1.26 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Best Buy Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.4% to $9.672 billion from $9.445 billion last year.

Best Buy Co Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $140 Mln. vs. $273 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.66 vs. $1.26 last year. -Revenue: $9.672 Bln vs. $9.445 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.25 - $6.35 Full year revenue guidance: $41.65 B- $41.95 B

