Best Buy Aktie

Best Buy

WKN: 873629 / ISIN: US0865161014

10.12.2025 12:53:14

Best Buy Rolls Out Last-Minute Holiday Deals And Fast Fulfillment Options

(RTTNews) - Best Buy Co Inc. (BBY) on Wednesday announced a series of promotional offers to support last-minute holiday shoppers, including discounts across major product categories and extended order-by and pickup deadlines.

The retailer's Apple Sales Event runs through December 11 with discounts on Mac computers, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch and iPhone. Additional promotions include a 3-Day Sale from December 12-14 with savings of up to 50% on select electronics and a Last-Minute Savings Event on December 15. Weekly Friday doorbusters continue, with My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members eligible for bonus rewards. Trade-in offers include savings of up to $400 on select PlayStation 5 consoles with qualifying device trade-ins.

Best Buy highlighted a wide assortment of gifts at multiple price points, including toys under $30, TVs starting at $59.99 and OLED TVs from $899.99. The retailer's new Marketplace platform also offers more categories and brands.

To ensure on-time delivery, Best Buy outlined key deadlines: free next-day delivery on select items for orders placed by 10:30 a.m. on December 23, same-day delivery on orders placed by noon on December 24, and in-store or curbside pickup until 7 p.m. on December 24.

Best Buy shares closed Tuesday's trading at $73.17, up 0.84%.

