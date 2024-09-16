|
16.09.2024 15:39:47
Best Buy Unveils Dates Of Savings Events
(RTTNews) - Best Buy (BBY) has announced multiple sales events as Countdown to the Holiday Season. From Sept. 27 to 29, Best Buy is holding a Member Exclusive Sale for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members where they will get access to exclusive member offers on laptops, TVs and more.
Apple Trade-Up Event allows trade in select Apple devices, like Apple Watch, Unlocked iPhone, MacBook, iPad and iMac, and turn them into savings on the newest Apple tech from Sept. 30 to Oct. 13. Plus and Total members also get 10% more on select Apple trade-ins.
Starting Oct. 25, Best Buy is celebrating the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, with a special sale across the gaming selection, including software, consoles and accessories.
Prep for the Holidays Event starts Oct. 21, with great deals for customers.
