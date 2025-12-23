NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
23.12.2025 01:30:00
Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Apple vs. Alphabet
Tech titans Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) were rivals during the rise of the smartphone era. However, the arrival of a new technological marvel, artificial intelligence (AI), has led to the pair teaming up.News reports indicate Apple is going to license Alphabet's Gemini AI model to power its Siri voice assistant at a cost of $1 billion annually. This would be a win for Alphabet, whose stock has been a boon for shareholders as the share price soared nearly 60% in 2025 through Dec. 18. In that time, Apple stock was up about 9%.That said, Apple shares hit an all-time high of $288.62 on Dec. 3, despite previous media perceptions that it's an AI laggard. So, which of these tech goliaths will prove the superior investment amid the age of AI? Let's dig into both companies to find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
