Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Celsius Holdings vs. Monster Beverage

Started as a Californian fruit juice company in 1934, Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) has been around the block a few times. The company tapped into energy drinks when they were new and fresh, dropping the fruit juice focus along the way.Health-conscious energy drink rival Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) feels like a fresher face, particularly in terms of building a large market presence. But this company was founded in 2004, just two years after the launch of Monster Energy, with the ambition to target energy drinks at a more health-oriented demographic.Monster Beverage outgrew Celsius by orders of magnitude for many years, but the smaller company is carving out plenty of shelf space nowadays. Other than the privately held Red Bull empire, Celsius Holdings and Monster Beverage are pretty much the only energy drink companies that matter in 2024.