PepsiCo Aktie
WKN: 851995 / ISIN: US7134481081
|
18.12.2025 19:35:00
Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Constellation Brands vs. PepsiCo
Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) were both considered stable blue chip stocks for conservative investors. Constellation was one of the world's largest producers of beers, wines, and spirits. PepsiCo was one of the top beverage makers and also owned resilient packaged food brands, including Frito-Lay and Quaker Foods.However, over the past two years, Constellation's stock has plunged by over 40%, while PepsiCo's stock has dropped by 10%. During the same period, the S&P 500 rallied more than 40%. Let's see why these two consumer staples giants underperformed the market -- and if one is a better buy right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
