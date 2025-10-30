Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
30.10.2025 10:00:00
Better AI Stock: Nvidia or CoreWeave
CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) has been one of 2025's most successful IPOs, with the stock tripling over its launch price when it went public in late March. That's an impressive run, but CoreWeave is also more than 30% off its all-time high, making investors wonder if now is a good time to buy. Any company in the artificial intelligence (AI) investing realm is going to be compared automatically to Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Nvidia has been the gold standard of AI investing since the AI race kicked off in 2023, and investors have made a ton of money from buying Nvidia shares and staying patient with it. To add another twist to this analysis, Nvidia is actually an investor in CoreWeave itself, holding nearly 4 million shares. Of these two, is there one that stands out as the better buy?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
