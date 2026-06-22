Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
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22.06.2026 13:31:00
Better Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy: Broadcom vs. Marvell Technology
In the artificial intelligence (AI) world, Nvidia has a dominant market position. Its GPUs are best in class and have powered countless AI workloads, and will continue to do so for some time. However, GPUs have incredible capabilities that aren't always utilized when deployed in settings where workloads are repetitive and predictable. That's why some AI hyperscalers are turning to custom AI chips to minimize their run costs.None of the AI companies can do this on their own, which is why they partner with companies like Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). These two companies help their clients design custom AI chips, known as application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), alongside networking equipment to connect everything together.That's a booming business, but which of these two stocks is the better buy? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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