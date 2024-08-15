|
15.08.2024 13:00:00
Better Artificial Intelligence Stock: AMD vs. Super Micro Computer
Artificial intelligence (AI) is a game changer for many tech stocks, driving share prices to incredible highs. Two businesses benefiting from the AI fervor are Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), or AMD, and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), commonly known as Supermicro.Both saw insatiable customer demand for their AI-related products over the past year, causing outsized share price gains. AMD stock went from a 52-week low of $93.12 in 2023 to a high of $227.30 in March. Meanwhile, Supermicro shares surged to a 52-week high of $1,229 in March from a low of $226.59 last year.With the the broader stock market's recent sell-off, AMD and Supermicro are currently well below their highs. This creates an opportunity to pick up shares, but which of these AI-related stocks is the better buy?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
07.08.24
|S&P 500-Papier AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) -Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
06.08.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Ende des Dienstagshandels Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
06.08.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
06.08.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 steigt (finanzen.at)
|
06.08.24
|Gewinne in New York: Anleger lassen NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart steigen (finanzen.at)
|
05.08.24
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
05.08.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Montagshandels in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
05.08.24
|NYSE-Handel S&P 500 legt nachmittags den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)