Better Artificial Intelligence Stock: AMD vs. Super Micro Computer

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a game changer for many tech stocks, driving share prices to incredible highs. Two businesses benefiting from the AI fervor are Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), or AMD, and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), commonly known as Supermicro.Both saw insatiable customer demand for their AI-related products over the past year, causing outsized share price gains. AMD stock went from a 52-week low of $93.12 in 2023 to a high of $227.30 in March. Meanwhile, Supermicro shares surged to a 52-week high of $1,229 in March from a low of $226.59 last year.With the the broader stock market's recent sell-off, AMD and Supermicro are currently well below their highs. This creates an opportunity to pick up shares, but which of these AI-related stocks is the better buy?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool