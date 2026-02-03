Applied Digital Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A3DHHB / ISIN: US0381692070
|
03.02.2026 17:20:00
Better Artificial Intelligence Stock: Applied Digital vs. CoreWeave
Artificial intelligence (AI) is a computing-intensive technology, and with demand for high-performance data centers outstripping supply, a host of players in the cloud sector are rapidly expanding their footprints. The persistent gap between the volume of computing capacity the big AI players can supply in-house and what is needed has created an opening for a new class of cloud computing infrastructure companies: neoclouds. These businesses are focused solely on providing the high-end computational power and hardware resources required to train and run AI models. One such neocloud is CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV). It rents some space from Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD), which also owns and operates data centers.Neoclouds are a subset of the AI infrastructure market, which Fortune Business Insights forecasts will grow from $59 billion in 2025 to $356 billion by 2032. And investors interested in capitalizing on this expected massive expansion may find that buying shares of CoreWeave or Applied Digital makes sense to them. But which looks like a better investment today?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
