Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
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30.06.2026 19:15:00
Better Custom ASIC Stock: Marvell vs. Broadcom
The demand for application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) has been booming due to their deployment in data centers that handle artificial intelligence (AI) workloads. These ASICs are designed to perform a specific function, unlike general-purpose compute chips that handle multiple tasks.The specific nature of these custom ASICs means they deliver better performance and higher power efficiency than general-purpose chips. Not surprisingly, shipments of custom ASICs are predicted to triple between 2024 and 2027, according to Counterpoint Research. Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are the dominant players in custom ASICs, which helps explain their solid growth.But if you have to buy one of these two AI stocks right now to capitalize on the ASIC boom, which one should you go for? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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