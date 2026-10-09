Coupang Aktie
WKN DE: A2QQZ2 / ISIN: US22266T1097
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09.10.2026 20:06:48
Better E-Commerce Stock: Coupang vs. Shopify
Investors choosing between Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) and Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) face a choice between a dominant regional logistics powerhouse and a global leader in digital commerce infrastructure. Which is the better buy today?
Coupang serves millions of Korean customers with its integrated delivery network, while Shopify provides the software tools for merchants worldwide to sell online. While they both benefit from the shift to digital retail, their business models and geographic focuses differ significantly. This makes them unique plays for those interested in the future of shopping.
Coupang manages an end-to-end logistics network in South Korea and Taiwan, providing services like Rocket Fresh and Coupang Play. The company serves a massive network of merchants and relies heavily on its proprietary Pay digital financial services for processing payments. As one of the largest retail stocks in Asia, it is issuing $1.2 billion in vouchers in 2026 following a major data breach incident.
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03.08.26
|Ausblick: Coupang präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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|Coupang
|14,14
|2,80%
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