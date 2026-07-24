Anthropic Aktie

Anthropic für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000

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24.07.2026 11:45:00

Better IPO Stock: Anthropic vs. OpenAI

OpenAI and Anthropic, the companies behind ChatGPT and Claude, have waged war over control of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. Their latest funding raises have valued each company at nearly $1 trillion, making them two of the world's most valuable companies in just a few years. Soon, their battle for AI dominance could spill into the public markets.Both OpenAI and Anthropic have filed confidential registration statements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, paving the way for potential IPOs. It's still unclear when either company might officially go public, but it could be sooner rather than later as each continues to pursue funding to fuel its growth.As investors have seen in recent weeks with Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX), IPO stocks can be a roller coaster ride. But which of these top AI companies is the better IPO stock? ChatGPT gave OpenAI early control of the AI market, but Anthropic has come on strong and looks like the better company to park your investment dollars at this point. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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