Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
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24.07.2026 11:45:00
Better IPO Stock: Anthropic vs. OpenAI
OpenAI and Anthropic, the companies behind ChatGPT and Claude, have waged war over control of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. Their latest funding raises have valued each company at nearly $1 trillion, making them two of the world's most valuable companies in just a few years. Soon, their battle for AI dominance could spill into the public markets.Both OpenAI and Anthropic have filed confidential registration statements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, paving the way for potential IPOs. It's still unclear when either company might officially go public, but it could be sooner rather than later as each continues to pursue funding to fuel its growth.As investors have seen in recent weeks with Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX), IPO stocks can be a roller coaster ride. But which of these top AI companies is the better IPO stock? ChatGPT gave OpenAI early control of the AI market, but Anthropic has come on strong and looks like the better company to park your investment dollars at this point. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Anthropic
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22.07.26
|AMD to invest up to $5bn in Anthropic in chip deal (Financial Times)
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17.07.26
|Meta and Anthropic in talks for up to $10bn data centre deal (Financial Times)
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16.07.26
|KI-Unternehmen Anthropic treibt IPO voran: Das sollten Anleger jetzt wissen (finanzen.at)
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10.07.26
|Meta-Aktie im Plus: KI-Rennen mit OpenAI und Anthropic nimmt Fahrt auf (finanzen.at)
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06.07.26