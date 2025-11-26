Nuscale Power Aktie
WKN DE: A3DK09 / ISIN: US67079K1007
|
26.11.2025 10:20:00
Better Nuclear Play: NuScale Power vs. Oklo
Nuclear energy has entered a renaissance. Through a confluence of factors such as rising electricity demands from data centers, government initiatives, and just plain old realizations that this is the safest and cleanest energy technology that we know of, nuclear energy projects are making a comeback. Some start-ups are trying to take advantage of this trend, and their stock prices are soaring.Enter NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) and Oklo (NYSE: OKLO). The two stocks have combined market capitalizations of close to $20 billion, even though both generate barely any (or zero) revenue and continue to lose money. But if you want to bet on nuclear stocks in your portfolio today, which is the better buy: NuScale Power or Oklo stock?Both NuScale Power and Oklo aim to disrupt the nuclear energy space, but come at it from different angles.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
