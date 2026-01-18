OpenAI Aktie
Better Potential IPO in 2026: SpaceX vs. OpenAI (ChatGPT)
After a better year for initial public offerings in 2025, investors are abuzz with excitement for IPOs in 2026.Part of the reason for this excitement can be attributed to some extremely hyped potential candidates in new sectors, such as artificial intelligence (AI), that are reportedly considering going public this year. Two candidates, in particular, are Elon Musk's SpaceX and Sam Altman's OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT.These two could become the largest IPOs ever. If both were to go public, which would be the better IPO? Let's take a look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
