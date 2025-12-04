Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
Better Quantum Computing Stock: D-Wave Quantum vs. IBM
Quantum computing is a technology poised to deliver transformative change to industries. As an example of its potential, computers developed by D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) completed complex calculations in minutes that the company says would take nearly one million years with today's supercomputers.IBM (NYSE: IBM) is also working on quantum computers, but its business priorities lie with artificial intelligence and cloud computing. Given this, can it compete with a pure-play quantum company such as D-Wave?If so, the payoff could be high. The technology is still in its early stages, but the businesses that can overcome the shortcomings could be leaders in the emerging field. One of these challenges is to create processors capable of what's called "quantum advantage."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
