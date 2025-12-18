Rigetti Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A3DE3J / ISIN: US76655K1034
18.12.2025 19:20:00
Better Quantum Stock: IonQ vs. Rigetti Computing
Over the next few decades, quantum computers could replace classical computers for specific computing tasks. Unlike classical computers, which store data separately in binary bits of zeros and ones, quantum computers store them simultaneously in qubits. That difference allows them to process large amounts of data at a much faster rate than their classical counterparts.From 2024 to 2030, the global quantum computing market could expand at a CAGR of 20.5%, according to Grand View Research. That early growth should be driven by the expansion of the quantum computing ecosystem as more start-ups enter the market. Those growth rates could accelerate over the following years as those early movers expand their nascent businesses.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
