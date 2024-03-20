|
20.03.2024 14:50:06
Beyond Air Prices Direct Offering Of $16 Mln Of Shares, Warrants
(RTTNews) - Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR), a medical device and biopharmaceutical firm, announced on Wednesday that it has inked a deal with investors and top executives of the company to purchase 9,638,556 shares and warrants at $1.66 per share and accompanying warrant in a registered direct offering.
The gross proceeds from the offering, to be closed on or about March 22, are expected to be at around $16 million.
Beyond Air plans to use the net proceeds to fund commercial sales development, research, working capital, and other general corporate purposes.
The warrants, with a term of three years, have an exercise price of $2.25 per share which will be exercisable immediately upon issuance. The company can call the warrants if it reports $4.5 million or more of net sales for the quarter ending March 31, 2025 which will require exercise within 10 business days.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Beyond Airmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Beyond Airmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Beyond Air
|1,39
|0,51%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Entscheid: ATX letztlich fester -- DAX schließt höher -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend stärker
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex setzte seine Rekordjagd fort. Die Wall Street befindet sich im Plus. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es im Donnerstagshandel mehrheitlich aufwärts.