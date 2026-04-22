BHP Billiton PLCShs Aktie
WKN: 909062 / ISIN: US05545E2090
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22.04.2026 06:09:07
BHP 9-month Total Copper Production Down 3%
(RTTNews) - BHP (BHP, BBL, BLT.L, BHP.AX, BHP.L, BHG.JO) stated that it has delivered strong performance over the past nine months, including record material mined and concentrator throughput at Escondida and record production at WAIO. Total copper production decreased 3% to 1,461 kt. Iron ore production increased 2% to 197 Mt.
Fiscal 2026 Group copper production is now expected to be in the upper half of the guidance range. Samarco is now expected to achieve the top end of its fiscal 2026 production guidance range. Iron ore production guidance for fiscal 2026 remains unchanged at between 258 and 269 Mt.
BHP Chief Executive Officer, Mike Henry, said: "In copper, strong performance at Escondida and Antamina supports our expectation of delivering production in the upper half of fiscal 2026 Group copper guidance."
BHP Group is trading at A$56.42, up 1.65%.
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