18.09.2024 16:15:00
Big Banks Could Be Getting Very Good News From Regulators. Here's What You Need to Know.
After three large regional banks collapsed last year, the industry braced itself for blowback, not only from the public but from a regulatory perspective as well. Since the Great Recession happened roughly 16 years ago, banks have been waiting for the final phase of capital rules.This framework, referred to as Basel III Endgame (BE3), would stipulate a wide set of requirements for the largest banks. These requirements include how much capital they would have to hold, what would count as capital, and how much capital banks would need to hold for certain types of loans and securities, among many other capital rules.Following a lot of speculation about how the rules would shake out, it looks like banks could be heading for a positive outcome after Michael Barr, vice chair of supervision at the Federal Reserve, recently laid out his recommendations for BE3. Let's take a look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
