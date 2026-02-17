Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
17.02.2026 13:55:00
Big Tech's $650 Billion Bet on AI
When it comes to big tech, the numbers have gotten astronomical and there's both enthusiasm and fear about this much spending. In this podcast, Motley Fool contributors Travis Hoium, Lou Whiteman, and Jon Quast discuss:To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. When you're ready to invest, check out this top 10 list of stocks to buy.A full transcript is below.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
