Going Aktie
WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
|
20.11.2025 02:30:00
BigBear.ai's Sales Drop but Earnings Improve in Q3. What's Going On With the Stock?
BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) recently reported its earnings numbers, and the results may have left investors feeling a bit puzzled. After all, the company didn't show progress on the top line, but its bottom line improved -- significantly. That's normally not what you see for a growth-focused company, which usually generates a ton of revenue growth but whose bottom line is often the troubling part.The company, which focuses on artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics, is seen by some investors as the next Palantir Technologies, and has at times been a hot buy this year. But depending on whether you bought near its low ($1.70) or its peak ($10.36) over the past year, your returns could look vastly different as it now trades at around $6. This has been an incredibly volatile investment to own.Do BigBear's recent results suggest the company is going in the right direction?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Going Public Media AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Nachrichten
|
04.11.25
|Is the US consumer going soft? (Financial Times)
|
04.11.25
|Is the US consumer going soft? (Financial Times)
|
27.10.25
|EQS-News: GoingPublic Media AG: Halbjahreszahlen 2025 (EQS Group)
|
01.10.25
|Going back to the 1970s won’t save Mexico (Financial Times)
|
30.09.25