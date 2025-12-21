Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
21.12.2025 09:56:00
Billionaire Philippe Laffont Has 18% of His Portfolio Invested in 3 Trillion-Dollar AI Stocks. Wall Street Says They Can Soar in 2026.
Billionaire Philippe Laffont runs Coatue Management, a hedge fund that outperformed the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) by 94 percentage points over the last three years. That makes him an excellent source of inspiration.Laffont had nearly 18% of his portfolio invested in three artificial intelligence stocks (each worth well over $1 trillion) as of the third quarter: 7.3% in Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), 5.9% in Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and 4.7% in Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). He clearly has a great deal of confidence in those companies, and Wall Street anticipates substantial upside in all three stocks in the next year.Here are the important details.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
