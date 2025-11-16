NVIDIA Aktie
|
16.11.2025 09:30:00
Billionaire Philippe Laffont Sells Nvidia Stock and Buys a Mega-Cap AI Stock Down 23% From Its High
Billionaire Philippe Laffont runs Coatue Management, one of Wall Street's most successful hedge funds. It beat the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) by 95 percentage points in the last three years, which makes Laffont a great source of inspiration for retail investors.In the third quarter, he trimmed his position in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), selling 1.6 million shares. Laffont also added to his position in Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), purchasing 355,000 shares. CoreWeave had been his largest holding, but Meta now occupies the top spot and accounts for more than 7% of his portfolio, according to a recently filed Form 13F.Here's what investors should know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
