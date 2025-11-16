NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
16.11.2025 09:30:00

Billionaire Philippe Laffont Sells Nvidia Stock and Buys a Mega-Cap AI Stock Down 23% From Its High

Billionaire Philippe Laffont runs Coatue Management, one of Wall Street's most successful hedge funds. It beat the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) by 95 percentage points in the last three years, which makes Laffont a great source of inspiration for retail investors.In the third quarter, he trimmed his position in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), selling 1.6 million shares. Laffont also added to his position in Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), purchasing 355,000 shares. CoreWeave had been his largest holding, but Meta now occupies the top spot and accounts for more than 7% of his portfolio, according to a recently filed Form 13F.Here's what investors should know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten