CGI Group Aktie
WKN: 912483 / ISIN: CA39945C1095
|
21.11.2025 16:00:00
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Just Bought More Shares of 2 Unstoppable E-Commerce and Technology Stocks
In the third quarter, legendary investor and retired hedge fund manager Stan Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office made a new investment in Amazon. That stock purchase attracted a fair amount of attention when it was revealed by his 13F earlier this month.But there are actually two other e-commerce stocks -- and Amazon copycats -- that Druckenmiller was buying last quarter, and they make up larger positions in his portfolio: Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Those online shopping and technology giants, operating in East Asia and Latin America, respectively, are growing like gangbusters. Both appear to be replicating the Amazon model in their markets with great success. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!