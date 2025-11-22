CGI Group Aktie
WKN: 912483 / ISIN: CA39945C1095
|
22.11.2025 21:17:00
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Just Bought These 3 AI Stocks. Should Investors Follow Suit?
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller was busy scooping up a trio of "Magnificent Seven" stocks in the third quarter, adding positions in Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). However, the former hedge fund manager (who now just manages his own money) wasn't going all-in on big tech, as he exited his positions in Microsoft and Broadcom. Let's look at what Druckenmiller might like about these three artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, and consider whether retail investors should follow him into these names.Druckenmiller's biggest individual stock purchase in the third quarter was Amazon. Despite its size, Amazon has been a low-key winner in the AI arena. While it's best known for its e-commerce operations, it is the company's cloud computing unit, Amazon Web Services (AWS), that is actually its largest source of profits. That unit is also its fastest-growing, with revenue growth accelerating to 20% in Q3. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
