CGI Group Aktie
WKN: 912483 / ISIN: CA39945C1095
|
22.12.2025 09:30:00
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Sells Broadcom Stock and Buys an Overlooked Stock Up 6,910% Since Its IPO
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller was one of the most successful hedge fund managers in history, generating returns of 30% annually over three decades without a single down year. He closed his hedge fund in 2010, and now exclusively manages his own money through Duquesne Family Office.In the third quarter, Druckenmiller sold his entire stake in Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and bought shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), a stock often overlooked by investors despite returning 6,910% since its 2007 IPO.Druckenmiller is an excellent source of inspiration, but the trades mentioned above took place in the third quarter, which ended several months ago. Here is a more current look at Broadcom and MercadoLibre.
