Members Aktie
WKN DE: A1W8PZ / ISIN: JP3921700005
|
18.11.2025 09:51:00
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Sold His Fund's Entire Stake in Palantir and Just Loaded Up on 3 of the Cheapest Members of the "Magnificent Seven"
This is one of the most exciting times of the year -- and it has nothing to do with earnings season (the six-week period where a majority of S&P 500 companies report their operating results).No later than 45 calendar days following the end of a quarter, institutional investors overseeing at least $100 million in assets under management (AUM) are required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This filing provides professional and everyday investors with a concise snapshot of the stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and select options that Wall Street's top-tier money managers purchased and sold in the latest quarter.Nov. 14 marked the deadline to file 13Fs for trading activity in the September-ended quarter, meaning investors just received a deluge of valuable information regarding which stocks and trends have piqued the interest of successful asset managers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Members Co Ltdmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu CGI Group Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Members Co Ltd
|1 148,00
|-1,12%
|Palantir
|146,20
|0,49%