WKN: 858388 / ISIN: US0605051046

03.11.2025 09:06:00

Billionaire Warren Buffett Sold 41% of Berkshire's Stake in Bank of America and Has Piled Into a Cyclical Company Whose Shares Have Soared 42,400% Since Its IPO

In just under two months, Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) billionaire CEO Warren Buffett will retire from overseeing day-to-day operations and hand the reins over to Greg Abel. It'll be a bittersweet moment for Wall Street and Berkshire's shareholders given that the Oracle of Omaha has overseen a greater than 5,750,000% cumulative return in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) since taking over in 1965.Despite Buffett's time at the helm winding down, he hasn't stopped making or overseeing big investment moves at the trillion-dollar company he helped build.No later than 45 calendar days following the end of a quarter, institutional investors with at least $100 million in assets under management are required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A 13F paints a clear picture of which stocks Wall Street's savviest money managers have been buying and selling. Arguably no 13F filing is more anticipated than that of Berkshire Hathaway.Continue reading
16.04.24 Bank of America Outperform RBC Capital Markets
Bank of America Corp Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 Shs 20 320,00 0,99% Bank of America Corp Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 Shs
Bank of America Corp 7 1-4 % Non-Cum Perp Conv Pfd Shs (L) 1 265,90 0,39% Bank of America Corp 7 1-4 % Non-Cum Perp Conv Pfd Shs (L)
Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1200th Fltg Rate Non Cum Pfd Shs Series -2- 20,40 -0,10% Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1200th Fltg Rate Non Cum Pfd Shs Series -2-
Bank of America Corp Deposit shs Repr 1-1200th Fltg Rate Non-Cum Pfd Shs Series -1- 20,41 -0,20% Bank of America Corp Deposit shs Repr 1-1200th Fltg Rate Non-Cum Pfd Shs Series -1-
Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1200th Fltg Rate Non Cum Pfd Shs Series -4- 21,21 0,02% Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1200th Fltg Rate Non Cum Pfd Shs Series -4-
Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Perp Pfd Shs Series -E- 21,15 -0,84% Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Perp Pfd Shs Series -E-
Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1200th Pfd Shs Series -5- 20,24 -0,74% Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1200th Pfd Shs Series -5-
Bank of America Corp. 46,04 -0,80% Bank of America Corp.

02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.11.25 Oktober 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

ATX und DAX deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt geben im Dienstagshandel kräftig nach. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Dienstag abwärts.
