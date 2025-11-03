Bank of America Aktie
WKN: 858388 / ISIN: US0605051046
|
03.11.2025 09:06:00
Billionaire Warren Buffett Sold 41% of Berkshire's Stake in Bank of America and Has Piled Into a Cyclical Company Whose Shares Have Soared 42,400% Since Its IPO
In just under two months, Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) billionaire CEO Warren Buffett will retire from overseeing day-to-day operations and hand the reins over to Greg Abel. It'll be a bittersweet moment for Wall Street and Berkshire's shareholders given that the Oracle of Omaha has overseen a greater than 5,750,000% cumulative return in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) since taking over in 1965.Despite Buffett's time at the helm winding down, he hasn't stopped making or overseeing big investment moves at the trillion-dollar company he helped build.No later than 45 calendar days following the end of a quarter, institutional investors with at least $100 million in assets under management are required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A 13F paints a clear picture of which stocks Wall Street's savviest money managers have been buying and selling. Arguably no 13F filing is more anticipated than that of Berkshire Hathaway.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bank of America Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Bank of America Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!