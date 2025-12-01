Bank of America Aktie
Billionaire Warren Buffett Sold 45% of Berkshire's Stake in Bank of America and Piled Into a Virtual Monopoly That's Gained Nearly 13,000% Since Its IPO
One month from today, a new era will begin for conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B).In May, at Berkshire's annual shareholder meeting, billionaire CEO Warren Buffett announced his intention to retire from the CEO role at the end of the year and hand the reins over to his predetermined successor, Greg Abel. In the 60 years the Oracle of Omaha has been at the helm, Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) have increased in value by just shy of 6,200,000%, as of the closing bell on Nov. 26.Warren Buffett's candidness in his annual letter to shareholders and during his company's meetings in Omaha will undoubtedly be missed.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
