Billionaires Are Buying This Cryptocurrency That Could Soar 20,000%, According to MicroStrategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor

Despite the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) struggling to stay above $60,000 these days, many top investors remain confident that the world's most popular cryptocurrency will eventually reach a price of $1 million or higher. In fact, at last month's Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville, Tennessee, MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) Executive Chairman Michael Saylor predicted that Bitcoin could hit a price of $13 million by the year 2045.At current prices, that would represent an eye-popping gain of more than 20,000%. Against this backdrop, it's perhaps not surprising that billionaires -- including some who were once longtime crypto skeptics -- are now lining up to buy more Bitcoin. But the opportunity for huge returns is not their only incentive.Who wouldn't want to buy a digital asset that could soar in value by 20,000% during the next decade or two?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool