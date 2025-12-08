Handeln Sie CFDs auf die beliebtesten Aktien, Kryptos, Indizes und mehr in Österreich! (79% der CFD-Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld.) -w-

Ai Holdings Aktie

Ai Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009

08.12.2025 10:50:00

Billionaires Buy 2 Brilliant AI Stocks as the Nasdaq Bull Market Rolls Toward 2026

The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) entered a new bull market earlier this year. Since 1990, the index has been through six other bull markets, and it returned an average of 31% annually. That hints at substantial gains in 2026 and beyond. Investors should consider Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), two Nasdaq stocks that several hedge fund billionaires bought in the third quarter.Here's what investors should know.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
