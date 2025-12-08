Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
08.12.2025 10:50:00
Billionaires Buy 2 Brilliant AI Stocks as the Nasdaq Bull Market Rolls Toward 2026
The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) entered a new bull market earlier this year. Since 1990, the index has been through six other bull markets, and it returned an average of 31% annually. That hints at substantial gains in 2026 and beyond. Investors should consider Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), two Nasdaq stocks that several hedge fund billionaires bought in the third quarter.Here's what investors should know.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!