Rigetti Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A3DE3J / ISIN: US76655K1034
|
26.11.2025 09:51:00
Billionaires Have a Clear Favorite Quantum Computing Stock (and It's Not IonQ, Rigetti Computing, or D-Wave Quantum)
Data is the fuel that keeps Wall Street moving. But between earnings season and near-daily economic data releases, it can be challenging for everyday investors to stay informed about what's moving markets. It can also allow something important to slip through the cracks.For example, Nov. 14 marked the deadline for institutional investors with at least $100 million in assets under management to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This is a required filing that allows investors to track which stocks Wall Street's smartest money managers bought and sold in the September-ended quarter.Although 13Fs aren't without their shortcomings -- since they're filed up to 45 calendar days after a quarter ends, they may offer a stale snapshot for an active fund -- they can be just as valuable in highlighting key stocks and trends as quarterly earnings reports.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
