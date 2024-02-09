09.02.2024 04:31:48

Biocon Biologics Partners With Sandoz For Biosimilars Trastuzumab And Bevacizumab

(RTTNews) - Biocon Biologics Ltd announced a five-year partnership with Sandoz AG which provides Sandoz the exclusive rights to promote, sell and distribute biosimilar Trastuzumab and biosimilar Bevacizumab in Australia. The agreement is effective from January 1, 2024 and commercialization commenced on February 1, 2024.

As per the deal, Sandoz will distribute the Biocon Biologics' brands, OGIVRI (bTrastuzumab) and ABEVMY (bBevacizumab), and facilitate the sustained access of these medications that were previously distributed by another pharmaceutical company to patients in Australia.

Trastuzumab is a biosimilar of Herceptin and Bevacizumab is a biosimilar of Avastin - both biosimilars are available on the PBS and utilised for the treatment of various cancers.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sandoz Group AG (spons. ADRs) 28,80 -2,70% Sandoz Group AG (spons. ADRs)

