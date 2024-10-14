|
14.10.2024 14:19:31
BioCryst Pharma Reports New Real-World Data On Use Of Orladeyo In HAE Patients
(RTTNews) - BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) Monday announced new data from an analysis of U.S. claims data of patients with hereditary angioedema (HAE).
The data from the study showed that healthcare resource utilization of HAE patients, including hospitalizations, emergency room visits and use of on-demand therapies, was significantly reduced after starting treatment with Orladeyo.
The study will be presented at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP) Nexus 2024 national meeting, which is being held in Las Vegas from October 14-17.
"Our interrogation of claims data builds upon previously reported findings demonstrating that Orladeyo not only has a favorable impact on the lives of patients with HAE - but the broader healthcare system, as well....our investigation provides promising real-world evidence which supports Orladeyo's clinical and financial value as a prophylactic therapy for HAE," said Sandra Christiansen, professor of medicine and director of translational research at the US HAEA Angioedema Center at the University of California, San Diego.
