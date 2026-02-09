Biofrontera Aktie

Biofrontera für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C6YA / ISIN: US09077D1000

09.02.2026 15:46:59

Biofrontera Stock Falls 8% Despite Positive Data From Ameluz PDT Study

(RTTNews) - Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI), Monday announced positive and statistically significant top-line results from its Phase 3 clinical trial, evaluating Ameluz PDT with the red-light LEDplatform for the treatment of mild to moderate actinic keratoses on the extremities, neck, and trunk.

Despite these positive findings, Biofrontera's stock is moving down 8.66 percent, to $0.75 on the Nasdaq. The stock opened at $0.7 and has traded as far as $0.96 in today's session.

The multicenter, randomized, double-blind, vehicle-controlled study met its primary endpoint and showed highly statistically significant superiority for Ameluz vs. vehicle gel.

In the Full Analysis Set, complete clearance was achieved in 45.6 percent of patients treated with Ameluz PDT, compared with 16.7 percent of patients treated with vehicle PDT.

Additionally, Ameluz PDT demonstrated favorable cosmetic outcomes and high patient satisfaction.

Based on this data, Biofrontera plans to submit a supplemental New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the third quarter of 2026.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX legt zu -- DAX fester -- US-Börsen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich stark - Nikkei erklimmt neues Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zieht am Montag an. Der deutsche Leitindex legt ebenfalls zu. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich höher. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart stark.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

