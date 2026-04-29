Apellis Pharmaceuticals Aktie
WKN DE: A2JAAW / ISIN: US03753U1060
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29.04.2026 13:25:05
Biogen Updates 2026 Guidance
(RTTNews) - Biogen (BIIB) said, for 2026, it now expects adjusted EPS in a range of $14.25 to $15.25, revised from prior guidance range of $15.25 to $16.25. Biogen updated its guidance to reflect an approximately $1.00 impact from acquired IPR&D charges resulting from ongoing business development activities to support Biogen's growth strategy. This comprises approximately $0.20 recorded in the first quarter and approximately $0.80 expected in the second quarter. The updated guidance excludes the anticipated Apellis transaction.
Biogen said its fiscal 2026 total revenue is expected to decline by a mid-single digit percentage as compared to 2025 as further declines in multiple sclerosis product revenue, excluding VUMERITY, are expected to be partially offset by increases in revenue from growth products. The company expects MS product revenue, excluding VUMERITY, to decline by a mid-teen percentage. Biosimilars are expected to continue to decline by low double-digit percentage.
First quarter net income attributable to company increased to $319.5 million from $240.5 million, prior year. EPS was $2.15, increased 31% year-over-year. Non-GAAP EPS was $3.57, increased 18% year-over-year. Total revenue was $2.5 billion, increased 2% from last year. Growth products delivered 12% year-over-year growth.
With the Apellis transaction anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2026, the company plans to provide updated 2026 guidance inclusive of Apellis when it reports second quarter earnings.
In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Biogen shares are up 1.86 percent to $186.79.
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23.02.26
|Ausblick: Apellis Pharmaceuticals präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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