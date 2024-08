BiomX Sets One-for-ten Reverse Stock Split

(RTTNews) - BiomX Inc. (PHGE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Thursday announced a one-for-ten reverse stock split effective August 26.

The stock split, which is already approved by the company's shareholders, will reduce its shares to about 17.9 million from 178.96 million.

BiomX shares were down more than 4 percent in pre-market to $0.1750.