25.09.2023 07:06:52
Biophytis and Skyepharma sign a Partnership Agreement for the Production of Sarconeos (BIO101)
Biophytis
/ Key word(s): Scheme of Arrangement
Biophytis and Skyepharma sign a Partnership Agreement
for the Production of Sarconeos (BIO101)
Paris (France) and Cambridge (Massachusetts, USA), September 25, 2023 07:00 am CET Biophytis SA (Nasdaq CM : BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris : ALBPS), («Biophytis»), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in the development of therapeutics that are aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging and improving functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, and Skyepharma, a French pharmaceutical company specializing in the formulation, development and production of pharmaceutical products, announce the signature of a partnership agreement for the production of regulatory batches of Sarconeos (BIO101) for severe forms of Covid-19, with a view to the submission of marketing authorization applications.
Based on the active ingredient produced by SEQENS, Skyepharma will develop finished product batches meeting the GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) standards required for market access filings. The key stages in the production of Sarconeos (BIO101) will be entrusted to leading, innovative French partners meeting the highest standards of pharmaceutical quality. Pharmaceutical development work at the industrial stage will complete the information required for early access authorizations, particularly in France and Brazil.
Stanislas Veillet, CEO of Biophytis, states: "Following on from the framework contract signed with SEQENS in July for the production of Sarconeos active ingredient (BIO101), this new partnership is a key step for Biophytis as it secures the production of finished product batches of its leading drug candidate, and thus continues our efforts to access our targeted markets."
David Lescuyer, CEO of Skyepharma, added: "We are delighted to be working alongside Biophytis to develop the regulatory batches for Sarconeos (BIO101). We are also proud to have approvals from the world's leading health agencies - the FDA in the United States, the EMA in Europe and ANVISA in Brazil - enabling us to ensure the marketing and commercial production of Sarconeos (BIO101) in these countries. For us, it's a question of putting our expertise at the service of ambitious projects capable of solving major public health issues."
About BIOPHYTIS
Biophytis SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of drug candidates for
For more information, visit www.biophytis.com
About SKYEPHARMA
Skyepharma is an independent French pharmaceutical CDMO company, 100% owned by its management team and Bpifrance. Skyepharma specializes in the formulation, development and production of oral pharmaceutical products (tablets, capsules, powders), with particular expertise and proprietary technologies for complex and modified-release forms. Skyepharma is based in Saint-Quentin-Fallavier (Isère), near Lyon international airport. Skyepharma develops and manufactures drugs for international clients, supported by proprietary technologies and a site certified by the European (ANSM), American (FDA) and Brazilian (ANVISA) authorities, among others.
Through Skyehub Bioproduction, Skyepharma also offers clinical and commercial production capabilities dedicated to biomedical companies.
For further information, visit www.skyepharma.com
Biophytis contacts
Investor relations
Nicolas Fellmann, CFO
Investors@biophytis.com
Media
Antoine Denry: antoine.denry@taddeo.fr +33 6 18 07 83 27
Nizar Berrada: nizar.berrada@taddeo.fr +33 6 38 31 90 50
Skyepharma contacts
Media & Investor Relations
Laurent Rigaudeau, Chief Business Officer
+33 6 30 49 22 82
