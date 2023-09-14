|
14.09.2023 07:00:07
Biophytis Strengthens its Management Team with the Appointment of its Chief Business Officer
Paris (France) and Cambridge (Massachusetts, USA), September 14, 2023 07:00 am CET Biophytis SA (Nasdaq CM : BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris : ALBPS), («Biophytis»), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in the development of therapeutics that are aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging and improving functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, today announced the strengthening of its management team with the appointment of Edouard Bieth as Chief Business Officer and member of the Executive Committee.
Stanislas Veillet, Chief Executive Officer of Biophytis, stated: "Over the past two years, Biophytis has made significant progress in the development of its key asset Sarconeos (BIO101). Our COVA programme in severe forms of COVID-19 has demonstrated its efficacy in a phase 2/3 study and we are currently discussing the next steps with the regulatory authorities, in particular the implementation of early access for patients in France and Brazil. Meanwhile, our SARA programme in sarcopenia has obtained authorization to start a phase 3 trial in the United States and Belgium. In this context, the arrival of Edouard Bieth as Chief Business Officer is a key element in accelerating the availability of our drug candidates. He will lead our market access and commercialisation strategy and will be responsible for establishing partnerships with a view to co-development and licensing agreements for our two key programmes. I am delighted to welcome him to the team, who will benefit from his experience and extensive knowledge of the pharma/biotech ecosystem.
A recognised industry leader with over 18 years' experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Edouard Bieth has held a number of senior management positions and has developed strong expertise in market access and sales and marketing strategy, both globally and locally. He will be a member of the Executive Committee and will report directly to Stanislas Veillet, Chairman and CEO of Biophytis. Most recently Edouard spent 6 years as General Manager France & BeNeLux of Tillotts Pharma's commercial subsidiary. During his career, Edouard has also worked for various industry players, including AstraZeneca, Servier and Menarini. He has a Master's degree in biology and pharmacology of ageing and trained in sales and marketing strategy at HEC Paris and in finance at the London Business School.
Biophytis has also appointed Claudia Ferreira as Medical Director, reporting to Rob Van Manen, Chief Medical Officer, to strengthen links with the medical community and unite experts around our development programmes, which address major unmet medical needs in severe age-related diseases.
About BIOPHYTIS
Biophytis SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of drug candidates for
