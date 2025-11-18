Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
|
18.11.2025 03:18:00
Biotech Insiders Are Spending Billions. Trump Favors Less Oversight. One Biotech ETF Could Ride the Surge.
Biotech investing can feel a little bit like a Vegas sportsbook sometimes. Pick the company with the right drug trial and you could be swimming in profits. Miss that pick and you could easily see your investment getting cut in half.Investing, of course, isn't gambling. And there are conditions that investors looking to make good decisions should be aware of when assessing the health of the biotech space. Such as the ones that are developing right now.A pair of macro tailwinds are building that could drive biotech returns heading into 2026. The sector has been outperforming the S&P 500 since August, and the trend could still be in the early innings.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
