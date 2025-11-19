Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
|
19.11.2025 17:56:54
Biotech Stock Gets Booted in Latest Fund Update
On November 14, 2025, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC, disclosed a full exit from Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL), reducing its position by $110.43 million.Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC, fully sold its stake in Nuvalent, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated November 14, 2025 (see filing). The fund reported a decrease of 1,447,267 shares, with the value of the divestment estimated at $110.43 million based on quarterly average pricing. Following the trade, the fund held no shares of Nuvalent.The stake reduction represents a complete exit from Nuvalent, removing an allocation that was previously 13.8% of the fund’s reportable AUM in the prior quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
