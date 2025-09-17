Biotechs Rally After Hours On Trial Progress, Funding Moves, And Upcoming Milestones

(RTTNews) - Several biotech names posted notable after-hours gains on Tuesday, driven by clinical trial updates, fresh funding announcements, and upcoming product showcases. From gene editing breakthroughs to Alzheimer's trial enrollment, here's a quick look at the latest movers and what's ahead for each.

Shares of Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME) rose 8.14% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.05 after closing the regular session up 16.46% at $4.67. The stock traded between $3.96 and $4.70 during the day, with a 52-week range of $1.11 to $5.17.

The move follows recent updates from the company's Q2 earnings report and strategic pipeline developments. Prime Medicine reported a narrowed net loss of $52.6 million or $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.12 million and highlighted early clinical data from its CGD program, showing rapid restoration of immune function after a single infusion of PM359. The company also completed a $144.2 million public offering and received $6 million from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation as part of a $24 million commitment to advance its CF program.

Upcoming catalysts include planned IND filings for Wilson's Disease and Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) in 2026, with initial clinical data expected in 2027. A resolution to the ongoing IP arbitration with Beam Therapeutics is anticipated in the first half of 2026, which could impact the future economics of the AATD program.

Shares of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA) rose 7.55% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.4444. This move followed a regular session close of $0.4132, down 2.62% on the day. Trading volume remained light, with shares fluctuating between $0.4110 and $0.4543. MHUA's 52-week range stands between $0.25 and $1.24.

The company is set to report its quarterly earnings on September 18, 2025.

Shares of Elutia Inc. (ELUT) were up 10.17% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.30 after closing the regular session at $1.18, down 3.28%. The stock traded between $1.1750 and $1.3173 during the day, with a 52-week range of $1.17 to $5.12.

The move comes as Elutia announced newly published clinical data demonstrating that its biologic envelopes significantly ease reoperations for cardiac implantable electronic devices (CIEDs), reducing procedural difficulty by over 40%. Additionally, the company is set to exhibit its EluPro antibiotic-eluting BioEnvelope at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange on September 17, 2025, a key event that highlights technologies aimed at improving clinical outcomes.

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS) rose 2.79% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.20 after closing the regular session down 4.48% at $8.95. The stock traded between $8.90 and $9.37 during the day, with a 52-week range of $3.76 - $46.80.

The move follows recent news that Aligos presented six preclinical studies at the 2025 International HBV Meeting in Berlin, including new data on its capsid assembly modulator ALG-000184 and a novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) strategy targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV). These findings support the company's ongoing Phase 2 B-SUPREME trial and expand its pipeline into HDV, a coinfection that accelerates liver disease progression.

Upcoming catalysts include continued enrollment and data updates from the B-SUPREME study, selection of a clinical candidate for the HDV-targeted ASO program, and a scheduled earnings report on November 5, 2025.

Shares of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) fell sharply on Tuesday, closing down 35.74% at $1.78 before rebounding 6.74% in after-hours trading to $1.90. The stock traded between $1.50 and $1.80 during the day, with a 52-week range of $1.50 to $30.60.

The decline followed the announcement of a $10 million public offering, priced at $2.00 per share and including Series E and Series F warrants. The offering is expected to close around September 17, 2025, and could bring in up to $30 million in gross proceeds if all warrants are exercised. Bionano plans to use the funds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Recent publications also highlighted the utility of Bionano's Optical Genome Mapping (OGM) technology in cancer biomarker analysis, including chromoanagenesis studies. Additionally, CMS posted a preliminary payment determination for a new CPT code covering OGM use in constitutional genetic disorders, which could support future reimbursement pathways.

Shares of Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) climbed 6.21% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.71 after closing the regular session up 4.55% at $1.61. The stock traded between $1.52 and $1.85 during the day, with a 52-week range of $0.22 to $3.83.

The move follows recent updates on the company's lead candidate, zervimesine (CT1812), which reached 75% enrollment in its Phase 2 START study for early Alzheimer's disease. The trial is backed by the National Institute on Aging and aims to evaluate cognitive and functional outcomes over 18 months. Additionally, Cognition recently closed a $30 million registered direct offering to support Phase 3 development.

