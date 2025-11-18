Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
19.11.2025 00:50:24
Bitcoin Briefly Slid Below $90,000 for the First Time in 7 Months. Are We Headed for a Crypto Crash?
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) continued to face valuation pressures in Tuesday's trading. While the market-leading cryptocurrency only briefly slipped below the $90,000 per token pricing threshold, it marked the first time since April that it had been below that level. The cryptocurrency did see a substantial recovery as the day's trading progressed, and its price sits at roughly $92,800 as of this writing. On the other hand, Bitcoin is still down roughly 26% from the lifetime high of roughly $126,000 that it reached in October. Following recent volatility, the token's gains across 2025's trading have now been entirely erased. With Bitcoin's bullish rally losing steam, should investors be worried about a crypto market crash?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
