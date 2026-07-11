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11.07.2026 17:50:00
Bitcoin Dips Below $60,000 and History Points to What Comes Next
As soon as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) dipped below the $60,000 price level in June, alarm bells went off. Bitcoin hasn't been this low since October 2024. It's now down nearly 50% since hitting an all-time high of $126,000 in October 2025.If history is any guide, though, Bitcoin may have already bottomed out. It's certainly a risky move, but buying Bitcoin now may turn out to be one of the smartest investments you make this year. Here's why.Let's start with the obvious: Bitcoin is highly cyclical, trading in four-year cycles of boom and bust. The timing is not Swiss-clock accurate, but Bitcoin typically has three very good years before having one very bad year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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