:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
30.10.2025 17:05:06
Bitcoin Tumbles 4% on News of the Federal Reserve's Latest Rate Cut. Should Investors Be Concerned?
The Federal Reserve announced another 25-basis-point cut for benchmark interest rates. While lower rates are typically a positive thing for the cryptocurrency market, most tokens have actually seen significant valuation pullbacks since the news was announced.As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has fallen roughly 4% over the previous 24 hours of trading. Why has a seemingly bullish catalyst for the crypto market resulted in a sell-off for Bitcoin? And should investors be concerned that the market-leading cryptocurrency could be poised for a sustained stretch of bearish trading?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
